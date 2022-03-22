Earthquakes

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near Rancho Cucamonga.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County.

The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, La Verne, Rialto, Glendora, Orange, Fullerton, Anaheim and elsewhere.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

About 25 miles to the northwest, another early morning earthquake rattled the mountain community of Alpine Village. The magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded at about 5 a.m. at a depth of 7.4 miles.

The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles south southwest of Palm Desert and 19.7 miles south southwest of Rancho Mirage.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Ana 16 mins ago

Man Convicted in Shooting Death of Food Truck Owner Working on Father's Day

Gas prices 1 hour ago

Average LA County Gas Price Soars Past $6 Per Gallon

No damage or injuries were reported.

About 200 earthquakes in the magnitude-3.0 to 4.0 range are recorded in California every year. They're often felt, but rarely cause damage.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us