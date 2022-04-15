Earthquakes

Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Reported Off Southern California Coast

Light shaking was reported along the coast following the quake centered about 18 miles southwest of Santa Catalina Island.

A USGS map shows the location of an earthquake Friday April 15, 2022 off Southern California.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 was reported Friday morning off the coast of Southern California.

The earthquake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking was reported in Inglewood, Long Beach, Irvine, North Hollywood and other locations.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Santa Catalina Island, one of the Channel Islands off the California coast, is located southwest of Los Angeles. The towns of Two Harbors and Avalon are located on the island.

