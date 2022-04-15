Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Reported Off Southern California Coast

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 was reported Friday morning off the coast of Southern California.

The earthquake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking was reported in Inglewood, Long Beach, Irvine, North Hollywood and other locations.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Santa Catalina Island, one of the Channel Islands off the California coast, is located southwest of Los Angeles. The towns of Two Harbors and Avalon are located on the island.