Magnitude-4.9 Barstow earthquake and aftershocks shake parts of Southern California

Shaking was felt across widespread parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A magnitude-4.9 earthquake and at least two aftershocks were reported Monday afternoon in the Barstow area northeast of Los Angeles.

Aftershocks of magnitude-3.5 and 2.8 followed the quake in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County. According to the USGS web site, shaking was felt in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Chino, Universal City, Claremont and other locations.

The earthquake fault nearest the epicenter is the Calico Fault, which crosses the desert.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Barstow is about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

