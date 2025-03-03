An Oscars night interview in Hollywood was interrupted in a very Los Angeles way.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott was among first responders recognized during the Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. In an interview after the show with NBCLA's Robert Kovacik, a magnitude-3.9 earthquake centered in the San Fernando Valley to the north rattled Hollywood and other parts of Los Angeles.

"That was rather jolty," Scott said after feeling the shaking.

The earthquake at 10:13 p.m. Sunday was centered 1.4 miles southeast of North Hollywood and 1.7 miles north of Universal City. It was about 9 miles deep.

Shaking was reported from the coast to inland areas.

Los Angeles-area firefighters who fought the January wildfires, including two of the deadliest and most destructive on record in California, were recognized during the ceremony. The evening included an on-stage appearance by uniformed firefighters, who delivers some one-liners.

They received a standingt ovation.

Scott, reading from a teleprompter, said, "All of our hearts go out to those whof have lost their homes -- including the producers of 'Joker 2.'"

Another firefighter joked about Timothée Chalamet's performance as the twangy-voiced Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," saying that the actor's singing "was so good, he almost lost the part."

Scott also was among the LAFD members who walked the awards show red carpet.

"We're not seeking any of the limelight," Scott said in the interview. "It's hard for some of these awards ceremonies to take place without acknowledging the devastation that transpired and those responsible for trying to mitigate it.

"It is, without a doubt, a highlight that not a single one of us will every forget."