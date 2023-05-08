Magnitude-3.4 Earthquake Shakes Parts of SoCal

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Monday morning northwest of Los Angeles.

The quake was reported just after 8 a.m. Weak shaking was reported in Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Encino and other locations.

The quake was at a depth of about 3.7 miles. It was centered about 8 miles south of Calabasas, 8 miles east of Malibu and 8 miles southeast of Agoura, according to the USGS.

The city of Malibu said there were no reports of significant damage or injuries.

