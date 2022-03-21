Magnitude-2.9 Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu

A magnitude-2.9 earthquake shook the area off the coast of Malibu on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 9:02 a.m. about 14 km, or 8.69 miles, south southeast of Malibu.

Early reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It" map showed few people could feel the shaking at all from the coast in Los Angeles.

Little earthquake offshore of Malibu this morning. Close to the 1979 M5.2 that happened during the Rose Bowl game, and to a M5.0 in 1989. We often see small quakes in this area. https://t.co/T4tkQBDwQk — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 21, 2022

"Little earthquake offshore of Malibu this morning," said Dr. Lucy Jones, beloved SoCal seismologist, on Twitter. "We often see small quakes in this area."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.