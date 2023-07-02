Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.8 earthquake shakes widespread parts of Southern California

Shaking was reported in Malibu and West LA, but also in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Widespread shaking was reported from a magnitude 3.8 earthquake early Sunday morning off the coast of Southern California. 
USGS

Widespread shaking was reported from a magnitude 3.8 earthquake early Sunday morning off the coast of Southern California. 

The quake at about 2:30 a.m. was centered about 13.5 miles south of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude was initially reported at 4.1 magnitude but was later downgraded.

No major damage has been reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Shaking was reported in Malibu, Santa Monica, other coastal communities, West Los Angeles, Culver City, the LA basin and in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

This article tagged under:

Earthquakesearthquake
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us