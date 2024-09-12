Magnitude-4.7 Malibu earthquake shakes Southern California

An earthquake centered in the Malibu area produced shaking Thursday morning in widespread parts of Southern California.

The quake's initial magnitude of 5.1 was soon downgraded to 4.7. It was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes of 2.8, 2.4, 1.8, 1.5 and 2.1 with more aftershocks possible in the hours and days ahead.

Centered just north of Malibu, shaking from the 7:28 a.m. quake at a depth of about seven miles was reported in Malibu, Hermosa Beach, La Mirada, Anaheim, Santa Monica, the Hollywood Hills and parts of the San Fernando Valley. Shaking is more likely to be felt from shallow earthquakes, which are those between 0 and about 40 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

Trains will be slowed on Los Angeles' Metro system to check for damage, which is standard procedure following an earthquake.

Southern California has felt shaking from several earthquakes in recent weeks, including a magnitude-5.2 quake located south of Bakersfield.

"We are having earthquakes. None of them have been damaging. They've all been small," said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "This is a really good reminder that the quiet of the last couple of decades is not our long-term pictures."

