Magnitude-3.2 earthquake off Malibu coast shakes parts of Los Angeles

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning off the Los Angeles County coast
The offshore quake was centered southwest of Malibu at a depth of 7.9 miles.
The USGS 'Did You Feel It' page indicated weak shaking was reported in parts of Malibu, Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, Carson, the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Camarillo and elsewhere.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Refresh this page for updates.