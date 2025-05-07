Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.2 earthquake off Malibu coast shakes parts of Los Angeles

Weak shaking was reported in parts of Malibu, Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, Carson and other parts of Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning off the Los Angeles County coast

The offshore quake was centered southwest of Malibu at a depth of 7.9 miles.

The USGS 'Did You Feel It' page indicated weak shaking was reported in parts of Malibu, Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, Carson, the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Camarillo and elsewhere.

