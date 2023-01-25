Earthquakes

Did You Feel It? Offshore Earthquake Shakes the Southern California Coast

The LAFD is now in earthquake mode, assessing potential damage across the LA area.

By Helen Jeong and Jonathan Lloyd

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Malibu, shaking widespread parts of Southern California coast and inland areas as many people were sleeping.

The earthquake was reported at 2 a.m., according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m.

It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica, 15.4 miles west of Venice and 16.3 miles west of El Segundo.

It was about 2 miles deep.

Shaking was reported in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and other coastal communities, parts of Los Angeles’ South Bay and San Fernando Valley, widespread parts of LA and other areas of Southern California. 

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD is now in earthquake mode. Crews will be conducting a strategic survey of all 106 neighborhoods and examining major areas of concern, including transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, and power lines.

Earthquake mode, which is likely to take less than an hour, will complete once the survey is conducted from the ground, air and sea and consolidate reports.

