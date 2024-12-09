Nevada earthquake shakes Sacramento, Stockton and other parts of California

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake Monday afternoon rattled parts of Nevada and California.

The earthquake at 3:08 p.m. was centered near the central Nevada town of Yerington, about 60 miles southeast of Carson City and about 370 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Moderate to strong shaking was reported in Sacramento, San Francisco, Reno, Carson City, Stockton and other areas.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including five of magnitude-3.0 and greater.

Some earthquakes are followed by a larger earthquake, in which case the first quake would then be called a foreshock. For example, the magnitude-9.1 Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011 was preceded by a magnitude-7.3 foreshock two days earlier.

Aftershock rates decrease over time, but can continue for days, weeks, months and years.