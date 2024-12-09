Earthquakes

Nevada earthquake shakes Sacramento, Stockton and other parts of California

Shaking was reported as far west as the Bay Area following the magnitude-5.5 earthquake in central Nevada.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake Monday afternoon rattled parts of Nevada and California.

The earthquake at 3:08 p.m. was centered near the central Nevada town of Yerington, about 60 miles southeast of Carson City and about 370 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Moderate to strong shaking was reported in Sacramento, San Francisco, Reno, Carson City, Stockton and other areas.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including five of magnitude-3.0 and greater.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Some earthquakes are followed by a larger earthquake, in which case the first quake would then be called a foreshock. For example, the magnitude-9.1 Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011 was preceded by a magnitude-7.3 foreshock two days earlier.

Aftershock rates decrease over time, but can continue for days, weeks, months and years.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us