Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.8 earthquake shakes parts of Ventura County

The earthquake was in the same general area as the August hurriquake, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake near Ojai.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported Friday morning in Ventura County.

The earthquake at about 10:30 a.m. was centered northeast of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Shaking was reported in Ventura, Moorpark, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Barbara, Santa Paula, Santa Fe Springs, parts of Los Angeles, Porter Ranch and other areas.

The quake was roughly in the same location as August's magnitude-5.1 'hurriquake' earthquake. Shaking from that earthquake, which occurred as a weakening storm that was once at hurricane strength moved into the region, was reported in several Ventura County communities, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Frazier Park, Seal Beach and other communities.

Millions of Southern Californian's received urgent back-to-back emergency alerts on their phones that Sunday. The first indicated a flash flood warning, the second warning of the Ventura County earthquake.

