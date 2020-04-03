4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Riverside County, Followed by Aftershocks

A preliminary 4.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the Anza area in Riverside County Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 6:53 p.m., and a series of 13 aftershocks followed. They ranged from 1.4 to 3.7 in magnitude.

Over 16,000 people reported feeling jolts from Temecula to Palm Springs and San Diego, according to the USGS.

With 4.9 magnitude earthquakes there is noticeable shaking but usually no damage. On average we get 17 a year in California, 6,200 worldwide. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/EgOmj8NIRT — Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) April 4, 2020

The earthquake hit at a depth of six miles underground, considered "moderate," according to NBCLA meteorologist Anthony Yanez. These quakes don't typically cause as much shaking as shallower ones, he said.

Tonight's (Friday 4/3) M4.9 quake SE of Anza is near (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault. The San Jacinto near Anza has had Many M~5 quakes over the last few decades. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the earthquake could have originated on or near the San Jacinto fault.

Some people took to Twitter after they felt shaking to joke about the timing of an earthquake while obeying Stay at Home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An #earthquake during the #pandemic? Excuse me, no. Earthquakes you are non-essential. You need to stop like everything else. pic.twitter.com/PqoOKWWNIn — James Kiley (@itsjameskiley) April 4, 2020

As of yet, there are no reports of damage due to the shaking.

