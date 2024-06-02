Preliminary magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattles South Pasadena area

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-3.5 earthquake shook the area of South Pasadena Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.

Light shaking was reported in the San Gabriel Valley, widespread parts of Los Angeles, Downey, Whittier, Studio City, Burbank and other parts of Los Angeles County.

According to the USGS, the earthquake had a recorded depth of 11.3 km.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.5 - 4 km SSW of South Pasadena, CA https://t.co/EN5HNPmEtN — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 2, 2024