Preliminary magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattles South Pasadena area

Light shaking was reported in the San Gabriel Valley, widespread parts of Los Angeles, Downey, Whittier, Studio City, Burbank and other parts of Los Angeles County.

By Missael Soto

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-3.5 earthquake shook the area of South Pasadena Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.

According to the USGS, the earthquake had a recorded depth of 11.3 km.

