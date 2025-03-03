Earthquakes

Preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake shakes San Fernando Valley

By Missael Soto

A preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake was reported Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley.

The quake at 10:13 p.m. was centered in North Hollywood.

Some locations where shaking was reported were the San Fernando Valley, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Glendale, Pasadena and other parts of Los Angeles.

Verdugo Fire Department says multiple fire agencies are patrolling their districts for any damage. All engines have been pulled out of fire stations as a precaution.

No damaged structures have been reported.

More than 8,000 people reported feeling the quake.

