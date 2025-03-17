Earthquakes

Preliminary magnitude-3.9 Malibu earthquake shakes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Weak to light shaking was reported over a widespread area of Los Angeles.

By Missael Soto

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A magnitude-3.9 earthquake in the Malibu area Sunday afternoon caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Weak to light shaking was reported at about 8:17 p.m. in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The quake was first measured as a magnitude 4.0 and later downgraded to a magnitude of 3.9.

Earthquakes Oct 16, 2024

California earthquakes: Preparing for the big one

Earthquakes Sep 16, 2024

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says this is most important to remember when earthquake strikes

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us