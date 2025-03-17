Preliminary magnitude-3.9 Malibu earthquake shakes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

A magnitude-3.9 earthquake in the Malibu area Sunday afternoon caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Weak to light shaking was reported at about 8:17 p.m. in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles.

The quake was first measured as a magnitude 4.0 and later downgraded to a magnitude of 3.9.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit