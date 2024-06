A preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake rattled parts of Kern County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was reported at 3:31p.m. southwest of Bakersfield with a depth of about 7.5 miles.

Shaking also was reported in Tupman, Shafter, Frazier Park, Lebec, Lindsay, Arvin, Valencia, Santa Clarita, Ventura and Los Angeles County.