Magnitude-5.2 San Diego County earthquake shakes LA area

Several aftershocks were reported after the earthquake in the Julian area of east San Diego County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles Monday morning from a magnitude-5.2 earthquake in San Diego County.

The quake at about 10:10 a.m. was in the Julian area, about 130 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in parts of LA, Grand Terrace, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Downey, Cypress, San Pedro, Long Beach, Seal Beach, Pasadena, Corona in Riverside County and other areas. The quake triggered mobile emergency alerts on phones in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.

"It lasted long enough that my alert went off," said Temecula resident Kathleen Dolan. "I was having a great morning drinking my coffee and I'm thinking I need to hit the floor."

Several aftershocks of magnitude-2.5 and greater were reported in the region.

Julian, a community of about 1,500, is roughly 60 miles northeast of San Diego.

"I felt it here in Tujunga, and I'm 100 miles from there," said NBCLA Facebook user Laura Green.

"Felt it in Tustin, strong rattle," Bonni Christopher said.

"I’m in North Indio," said Mary Catherine Egan. "Felt very strong."

Map shows earthquake activity in the eastern San Diego County area.

