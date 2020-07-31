Ex-Irvine Police Officer Pleads No Contest in Off-Duty Assault in Torrance

A former Irvine police officer pleaded no contest Friday to an off-duty assault in Torrance two summers ago.

Paul George Gebert, 34, was immediately sentenced to 30 days of Caltrans work, six months of anger management counseling and three years of probation following his plea to a felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.



Gebert -- who at the time was an off-duty officer with the Irvine Police Department -- went to his girlfriend's home in Torrance while off-duty on July 8, 2018, saw the victim on her couch and began beating him, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The man, who suffered serious injuries, was a friend of Gebert's girlfriend, according to Deputy District Attorney William Chung.