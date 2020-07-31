Irvine

Ex-Irvine Police Officer Pleads No Contest in Off-Duty Assault in Torrance

By City News Service

Miami_Northwestern_Students_Hold_Walkout_Over_Gun_Viole.jpg
Getty Images

A former Irvine police officer pleaded no contest Friday to an off-duty assault in Torrance two summers ago.

Paul George Gebert, 34, was immediately sentenced to 30 days of Caltrans work, six months of anger management counseling and three years of probation following his plea to a felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Gebert -- who at the time was an off-duty officer with the Irvine Police Department -- went to his girlfriend's home in Torrance while off-duty on July 8, 2018, saw the victim on her couch and began beating him, according to the District Attorney's Office.

News

Top news of the day

LAFC 8 mins ago

LAFC Ousted From MLS Is Back Tournament After Stunning Shootout by Orlando City

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Another 60+ Deaths Reported Due to Coronavirus in LA County

The man, who suffered serious injuries, was a friend of Gebert's girlfriend, according to Deputy District Attorney William Chung.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

IrvineTorrance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us