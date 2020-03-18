Explore Some of SoCal’s Best Museums From Your Couch

Learn something new and explore some of the world's best museums from the comfort of your couch. Here is a list of SoCal museums that are displaying some of their exhibits online.

Getty Museum: The iconic museum perched above Malibu is offering online ways to explore the 15,000-item collection room by room. There are also two full online exhibits available to tour including one entitled "Eat, Drink, and Be Merry."

Grammy Museum: Dive into the history of the Grammy's with their online exhibit. See how the iconic Grammy statue evolved and hear from music legends in this interactive experience.

FIDM Museums and Galleries: Get your fashion fix with immersive exhibits exploring the history of fashion or an in-depth homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: The largest art museum in western America is displaying their eclectic art collection online. Experience their featured exhibit, Fashion in Menswear from 1715 to 2015.

The Museum of African American Art: See collections dedicated to the interpretation and preservation of African American art and culture. See the Palmer C Hayden Collection or view snapshots of the Harlem Renaissance.

The Peterson Automative Museum: The car-centric museum is offering twice a day educational livestreams geared for kids. The 10 a.m. is an automative talk and the 1 p.m. is a hands on activity.

LA Phil: Go behind the scenes of the LA Philharmonic. Go into the studio, explore the concert hall and meet the creative director.