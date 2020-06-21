Father's Day Protests and Marches Against Racism and Police Brutality

Protest marches and other actions to call out racism and police brutality have been continue Sunday in various parts of Los Angeles County.
This is the fourth weekend of actions in the Southland and across the United States in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and face-down on the ground.
The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Events on Sunday's schedule include:
- 8:15 a.m. - Protest in DTLA beginning at LA Police Department Headquarters, 100 West First Street.
- 11 a.m. - "Skate for Black Lives Matter" at Pershing Square.
- Noon - Protest at the Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main Street.
- 1 p.m. - "Skate for Peace" in Long Beach at Cherry Ave and Ocean Blvd.
- 2 p.m. - Protest in Laguna Niguel at Kings Road and Sunshine Drive.
- 2 p.m. - Protest at Newport Beach Back Bay Science Center, 600
Shellmaker Road.
- 2 p.m. - Protest for "Justice for Anders Guardado! Father's Day March Against Police & Sheriff Terrorism." in Gardena. Beginning at Redondo Beach Boulevard and Figueroa Street to the Compton Sheriff's Station.
- 2 p.m. Protest in downtown Los Angeles at Los Angeles City Hall.
- 3:30 p.m. Community Picnic with guest speakers in Fountain Valley. Located at Mile Square Park, Edinger Ave. and Euclid Street.
- 4 p.m. - "A sit-in and gathering for justice, peace and unity" at the Venice Beach Boardwalk, 1800 Ocean Front Walk
- 5 p.m. - March honoring Black fathers in Altadena. Beginning at 185 West Altadena Drive to a rally at the Altadena Library, 600 E Mariposa St.
- 6 p.m. - "Fathers United for Justice Rally" in Pasadena at Pasadena City Hall.
