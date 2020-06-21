Father's Day Protests and Marches Against Racism and Police Brutality

Protest marches and other actions to call out racism and police brutality have been continue Sunday in various parts of Los Angeles County.

This is the fourth weekend of actions in the Southland and across the United States in response to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and face-down on the ground.

The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Events on Sunday's schedule include: