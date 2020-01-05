Ferrari Crashes Into Pump Restaurant in WeHo

A car crashed into the front of West Hollywood restaurant Pump Sunday afternoon, sheriffs deputies said.

The car crashed through the front railings of the restaurant, located at the corner of Robertson and Santa Monica. In pictures, shattered glass can be seen on the floor.

The restaurant is owned by Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump previously starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Authorities have not confirmed any reports of injuries but Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump's husband, said one person was taken to the hospital with cuts.

"We are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch," said Todd.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.