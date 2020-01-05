West Hollywood

Ferrari Crashes Into Pump Restaurant in WeHo

The restaurant is owned by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

By Sydney Kalich

A car crashed into the front of West Hollywood restaurant Pump Sunday afternoon, sheriffs deputies said.

The car crashed through the front railings of the restaurant, located at the corner of Robertson and Santa Monica. In pictures, shattered glass can be seen on the floor.

The restaurant is owned by Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump previously starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

News

Top news of the day

Michael Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Michael Bloomberg to Open Riverside Campaign Office

Montecito Heights 52 mins ago

Man Flees Police, Leads to Officer- Involved Shooting in Montecito Heights

Authorities have not confirmed any reports of injuries but Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump's husband, said one person was taken to the hospital with cuts.

"We are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while  dining during Sunday brunch," said Todd.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us