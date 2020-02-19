Fire in Chinatown Attic Sends Smoke Into Sky

A structure on fire in Chinatown was sending a monster plume of smoke into the sky Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at 823 N Cleveland St.

The fire appeared to be burning in an attic of a duplex "detached from the residential units in front of it."

No injuries had been reported.

Nearby, a crowd had gathered to watch as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

It wasn't immediately clear what ignited the fire.

By 5:40 p.m., firefighters had gotten a handle on the blaze.