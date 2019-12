Five people were transported to area trauma centers from a traffic crash Sunday morning in Porter Ranch.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash in the 18800 block of West Sesnon Boulevard at 3:44 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The traffic crash involved at least five people requiring extrication, Prange said.

The extent of injuries and the genders of the injured were not known.