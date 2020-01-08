Orange County

Former Teacher Accused of Molesting Student is Employed at Another School

Police think there may be more possible victims because he is currently employed with Riverside County Office of Education as a welding instructor at Allessandro High School .

mug shot
Orange County District Attorney

George Moreno, who is now employed by the Riverside County Office of Education as a welding instructor at Allessandro High School in Hemet, was arrested at his workplace Tuesday on a warrant charging him with four felony counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A former welding instructor at Santa Ana College has been charged with molesting a 15-year-old high school student in his class, and investigators put out a call Wednesday for the public's help in identifying possible additional victims.

George Moreno, who is now employed by the Riverside County Office of Education as a welding instructor at Allessandro High School in Hemet, was arrested at his workplace Tuesday on a warrant charging him with four felony counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Moreno, 59, of Cherry Valley, taught welding at Santa Ana College from 2007 to 2018. Students at Middle College High School, which is located on the SAC campus and is part of the Santa Ana Unified School District, were enrolled in his classes during that period, according to police and prosecutors.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

crime 14 mins ago

Man’s Conviction Upheld for Girlfriend’s Beating, Strangulation

LAPD 17 mins ago

LAPD Officer Charged With Brandishing Gun While Off-Duty

The alleged victim came forward to Santa Ana police in August, alleging Moreno had molested her, starting in 2015, when she was 15, prosecutors said. The woman said it happened multiple times on campus over three years, prosecutors said.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call Santa Ana police detective Gerry Corona at 714-245-8343, or email him at Gcorona@santa-ana.org.

Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyRiverside CountyHemetmolestationCherry Valley
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us