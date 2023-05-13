Four Slain Students Receive Posthumous Degrees From University of Idaho

The four students who were killed at the University of Idaho in November were awarded posthumous degrees and certificates as part of the school's spring commencement ceremonies, which began May 13 in Moscow.

Posthumous bachelor's degrees were awarded to the families of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were both seniors at the time of the slayings, while certificates were provided for Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

During the event Saturday morning — the first of two commencement ceremonies May 13 — Mogen's parents walked the stage to accept a posthumous bachelor's degree in marketing on their daughter's behalf.

"Madison's family will always be members of the Vandal family," University President Scott Green said. "So, thank you for joining us today to celebrate her academic achievements and contributions to the University of Idaho."

Goncalves' family is set to receive a posthumous bachelor's degree in general studies on behalf of their daughter during the second commencement ceremony, Green said, which will begin at 2 p.m. PT.

University officials noted that Kernodle's family received their daughter's posthumous certificate in marketing during a private ceremony on May 8. Likewise, a posthumous certificate in recreation, sport and tourism will be given to the family of Chapin in the coming weeks.

Chapin's parents expressed their gratitude to the school in a statement to NBC News.

“The University of Idaho continues to amaze us with its unwavering support," Stacy and Jim Chapin said in the statement. "We appreciate the school awarding a posthumous degree to Ethan. We also want to recognize the thousands of kids graduating and the hard work they’ve put in to earn their diplomas. Our family wishes them all the best."

Guadalupe Ruiz, who died in a car crash in August, also received a posthumous bachelor’s degree in criminology, the university said in a press release.

In honor of three of the students, scholarships at the University of Idaho have been established with a fourth in the works, Green previously said. The school is also working to create a memorial.

The three-story off-campus residence where all four students were found dead will be demolished as a "healing step" for the community, Green shared in February.

“We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory,” Green said in a statement at the time.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle were roommates in the house while Kernodle's boyfriend, Chapin, was staying overnight at the time of the murders, according to authorities.

In late December, Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania after a six-week manhunt. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail ahead of his next court appearance in June.

At this time, Kohberger has not formally entered a plea, but said through an attorney that he believes he will be exonerated.

A five-day preliminary hearing is scheduled to start June 26.