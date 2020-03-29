Four Southland Grocery Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

At least four Southland grocery workers have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, but officials with each store said every precaution is being taken to keep customers safe.

At the Costco on the border between Culver City and Marina del Rey, employees were informed the weekend of March 28, that an employee who works in Demo Services, helping to market various products, tested positive.

The notice said the employee last worked on March 17 and that health officials were notified and the store was cleaned and sanitized.

"We share this information in the spirit of transparency, however, we also understand this can cause heightened anxiety,'' said the notice signed Culver City 479 Management Team, which reminded employees to protect themselves and stay home if they are sick.

"We and the entire Costco management team are prepared to help support employees during these serious and evolving time,"' it concludes.

Three Sprouts employees have also tested positive, including one in Tustin on El Camino Real near Jamboree Road. The other two were in Houston, Texas and Lone Tree, Colorado, according to the company's website.

No further information was given about any of the individual cases.

On its website, Sprouts officials said in part that "the health and safety of our team members and customers is our first priority. When we learn of a confirmed or suspected case in our stores, we follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, inform other team members that may have come into close contact with the affected team member, and work with local health departments to determine appropriate measures. We also conduct extensive cleaning and sanitizing of the entire store to minimize any risk of surface transmission."

Gelsons at 15424 Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades, reported that an employee who last worked on March 22, tested positive and is now recovering at home.

The store has been closed temporarily to undergo extensive cleaning and sanitization, and co-workers who came in contact with the employee have been notified.

"To keep everyone safe and protected as this pandemic grows, we are taking precautionary measures for cleaning and sanitization related to coronavirus (COVID-19)", a statement from Gelsons said. "As soon as the store has been fully sanitized and inspected, we plan to reopen and continue providing our community with the highest level of customer service and accessible products at all times."

Officials at the Vallarta supermarket at 820l Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park an employee informed them Friday that they tested positive to COVID- 19 and co-workers who had been in close contact with the person are now on self- quarantine for 14 days.

"Vallarta immediately hired a professional decontamination company to conduct a thorough sanitizing and anti-viral deep cleaning of the store prior to being open to customers,'' the company statement said. "We are doing everything we can to support our Team Members during this difficult time."