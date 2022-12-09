From Snoring Spouse to Wine Lovers: See Last-minute Holiday Gift Guide

Procrastinators have about two weeks left before they have to finish holiday shopping for their loved ones. Sometimes, coming up with a gift idea is the most challenging part of holiday shopping.

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride is helping last-minute shoppers with his 2022 holiday gifting guide.

Stocking Stuffer for Men

Fragrance is a great stuffer. And especially if men in your life want to smell like they are fresh out of the shower, Jean Paul Gaultier’s “Men’s Le Male Eau de Toilette Holiday Collector Edition Spray” is an option. It has the fresh scent of mint, lavender and vanilla. The red buffer jacket bottle along with the “barbie” packaging make it extra festival for the holidays.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For Wine Lovers

Beverages like wine, rose, and prosecco are welcome gifts for those who like to entertain. Santa Margherita Wine offers delicious options. They are also great as last-minute gifts because holiday bottles come with festive packaging.

For Snoring Spouse

McBride recommends Mute Snoring as a gag gift or stocking stuffer for people who snore. The device is an FDA-approved, internal nasal dilator. Users can simply place it inside their nose to keep the nasal passages open as they fall asleep.

Ringing in the New Year with Tequila?

Astral Tequila is a premium Blanco that brightens cocktails with bursts of citrus and green agave with a hint of vanilla.

For Those Who Know How to Paper Their Skin

If you don’t know what to get for makeup lovers who like to take care of their skin, Charlotte Tilbury’s Recovery Skin Set is a great gift idea, according to McBride. The gift comes with a eye serum, skin-brightening face serum and anti-aging moisturizer in one box.