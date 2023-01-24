Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel is on lockdown due to a bomb threat, officials said as they warned everyone to stay away from the area Tuesday afternoon.

Police were on site to assist parents at 1201 S San Gabriel Blvd., the San Gabriel Police Department said.

NBCLA

The San Gabriel Police Department also advised passersby to avoid San Gabriel Boulevard and Wells Street.

Throngs of students were gathered in a parking lot, and parents were in a line wrapped around the block as they waited for directions from authorities.

Authorities said all students were safely evacuated.

City officials said the threat came in the form of a phone call at 10:45 a.m., which is when the school initiated lockdown.

By 2 p.m., all students were being released to their parents.

Police were still searching campus with the aid of K-9s at 2 p.m.

By 2:45 p.m., the school was still in lockdown, and police were set to wrap up the investigation.

Students were still being reunited with parents.

The high school is located 10 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, and serves 9-12th graders.

Refresh for updates.