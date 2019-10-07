Party in the Stands

Take a look at some of the top images in the news in Southern California.

7 photos
1/7
The Breeders' Cup can be quite the social affair.
2/7
Even the statues dress up: Winning horses get to don the flower blanket. The official flower garland is comprised of the rare combinations of beauty asters, golden asters, cremons and catteleya orchids.
3/7
Hats at the Breeders' Cup are de rigueur—whether big...
4/7
...or small.
5/7
Getty Images
The Taste of the World at Warner Bros. Studio promises to feature fare that's both savory...
6/7
...and sweet.
7/7
Trackside tables add to the dining experience.

More Photo Galleries

This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’
This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’
Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California
Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California
Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch
Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch
Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week
Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us