Images: Violence Flares Up on the Streets of Los Angeles

Protests following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis were mostly peaceful in Los Angeles before taking a violent turn.
Buildings and vehicles were damaged and protesters clashed with officers Friday night in Pershing Square and other downtown LA locations. On Saturday, several LAPD vehicles were burned as a crowd grew in the Fairfax District.
Below are images from the unrest.
36 photos
1/36
Getty
The National Guard are stationed in front of the Farmers Market on 3rd and Fairfax, on May 31, 2020.
2/36
Getty
The National Guard are stationed in front of Fairfax Avenue, on May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
3/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: U.S. National Guard troops keep watch in the Fairfax District, an area damaged during unrest.
4/36
@goEastLos
California National Guard members arrive in downtown Los Angeles Saturday May 31, 2020.
5/36
NBCLA
Volunteers clean up anti-Semitic graffiti at Beth Israel synagogue in the Fairfax District Sunday May 31, 2020 after a night of vandalism.
6/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Looters target businesses on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020.
7/36
NBCLA
A destroyed car is removed from the Fairfax District Sunday May 31, 2020.
8/36
@goEastLos
California National Guard members arrive in downtown Los Angeles Saturday May 31, 2020.
9/36
@goEastLos
California National Guard members arrive in downtown Los Angeles Saturday May 31, 2020.
10/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Graffiti is seen on a looted business on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The vast majority of protestors demonstrated peacefully. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
11/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: A man throws a Molotov cocktail as another loots a business on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020.
12/36
Getty
Demonstrators kneel as they block an intersection in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020.
13/36
Getty
People smash a police vehicle in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020.
14/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: People are seen at a gathering at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles.
15/36
Mario Tama/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: An LAPD vehicle burns after being set alight by protestors during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
16/36
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: An LAPD officer aims a nonlethal weapon during a confrontation with protestors at a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Protests have erupted nationwide after Floyd died while in the custody of police in Minneapolis. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
17/36
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: An LAPD vehicle burns after being set alight by protestors during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
18/36
Mario Tama/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Protestors march during a demonstration organized by Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
19/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators gather on an overpass of the 110 Freeway while police officers gather below in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
20/36
Getty
Demonstrators face a row of police as they block a road leading to the 110 freeway to protest the death of George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles.
21/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators shut down the Freeway 110 North in downtown Los Angeles response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
22/36
Getty
A demonstrator confronts police as he protests the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
23/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators lights fireworks while they shut down the Freeway 110 North in downtown Los Angeles response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
24/36
Getty
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside City Hall as he protests the death of George Floyd, outside police headquarters in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
25/36
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
26/36
Getty
A protester rides a skateboard on the 110 northbound freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
27/36
Getty
Protesters block the 110 northbound and southbound freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday May 29, 2020.
28/36
Getty
A protester stands above the nrothbound 110 freeway in Los Angeles Friday May 29. 2020.
29/36
Getty
Demonstrators face a row of police as they block a road leading to the 110 freeway to protest the death of George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
30/36
31/36
32/36
Adrey Arroyo
33/36
34/36
Getty
A girl jumps holding a sign (Justice Now!) while she and her family protest in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 30, 2020.
35/36
NewsChopper4 Alpha
People participate in a peaceful demonstration in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
36/36
NewsChopper4 Alpha
People participate in a peaceful demonstration in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 31, 2020.