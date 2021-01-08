Glendale Man Arrested for Allegedly Spitting on People While Jogging

Glendale police Friday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a jogger who was arrested for allegedly spitting on people and using racial slurs against them "primarily for not wearing a face mask.''

James Howard, 38, of Glendale was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and booked on suspicion of battery, elder abuse and a hate crime allegation, according to the Glendale Police Department. He was released on bond the following day.

"In late 2020, the Glendale Police Department began receiving reports regarding a shirtless male jogger who was spitting on random people outdoors, primarily for not wearing a face mask,'' according to a police statement. "In some incidents, the suspect taunted and used racial slurs towards the victims during the assault.''



Victims ranged in age from 13 to 78, according to police.

On Dec. 30, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a call "regarding a male jogger who had just spit in someone's face,'' located Howard in the area and determined he matched the description of the suspect responsible for the assault and multiple others, police said.

"Howard admitted to committing the series of reported assaults along with other assaults that had not been reported,'' police said. "There are eight incidents currently connected to Howard but there could be more that are still unreported.''

Anyone who may have been victimized in a similar manner was urged to call police at 818-548-3106.