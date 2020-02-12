Glendale Tax Preparer Faces Charges for Allegedly Inflating Deductions

What to Know Vilen Tavatyan, 31, of Burbank, allegedly ran a scheme between February 2014 and April 2016.

A Glendale-based registered tax preparer is facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding the U.S. Treasury of more than $645,000.

Vilen Tavatyan, 31, of Burbank, allegedly ran a scheme between February 2014 and April 2016, in which he prepared federal income tax returns for new clients and included false business expenses or fictitious or inflated deductions.

He electronically filed the allegedly fraudulent tax forms to the IRS, resulting in the disbursement of more than $645,000 in refunds to his clients, who were collectively audited 128 times as a result, according to the IRS' Criminal Division.

Tavatyan was indicted by a federal grand jury on 19 counts of assisting in and advising the preparation of false tax returns, with each count carrying a statutory maximum sentence of three years in federal prison, and 10 counts of wire fraud, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

"Unscrupulous tax return preparers that solicit clients with false promises of large refunds not only victimize their clients but also seek to steal vital government funds, and they will be sought out by IRS Criminal Investigation,'' said Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Korner.

"Mr. Tavatyan's indictment and arrest demonstrate the determination and hard work of our special agents to bring these alleged fraudsters to justice, and in doing so, protect the public trust,'' Korner said.

Tavatyan was arrested and released from custody Tuesday after appearing before a federal judge who ordered him not to prepare taxes as part of his pre-trial release conditions, according to an IRS official.

Information about where Tavatyan was arrested was not available.