Universal Studios Hollywood

Grow Your Tummy Three Sizes With Whobilicious Holiday Treats for Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood

"Am I just eating because I'm bored?" Nope. You'll definitely be eating after feasting your eyes on these Whobilicious treats, available for Grinchmas through Jan. 1.

By Heather Navarro

Heather Navarro | Universal Studios Hollywood

Who's looking for a heck of a Who-bilation, and when it comes to Christmas, perhaps something a little bit more?

If you've been thinking to yourself after years of pandemic isolation, "I could use a little social interaction," Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting Grinchmas and the magic of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ now through the Who-lidays.

Whether you're a muggle or a Who, Universal has something in store for you.

And if you ever ask yourself, "Am I just eating because I'm bored?" it might not be boredom -- but instead the temptation of treats offered during the holidays at the Universal City theme park.

You can munch on the following Whobilicious Treats at Who-ville:

  • Grinch's Heart cocktail (yep, with alcohol), Spiked Chocolate, and Buttered Rum, to name a few adult beverages.
  • Gingerbread WHO-Ville tree cookie, Grinch cotton candy, Grinch donut (it's a big one!) Christmas Wreath donut, and a Grinch popcorn bucket -- refills available!
Heather Navarro
Grinch's heart cocktail available at Universal Studios Hollywood for Grinchmas through Jan. 1, 2023.

Check out the full holiday menu here.

Heather Navarro
Grinch cotton candy available at Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood through Jan. 1, 2023.

Meet the sarcastic green one himself, the Grinch, his pooch Max, and meet and interact with favorite Who-ville characters. There's even a station where the youngest residents of WHO-Ville can write letters to Santa.

@nbcla “That is not a chew toy!” We got to meet MAX 🐾 And wouldn't you know it? Max tried to use our mic 🎤 as a chew toy. 🎄 Catch #grinchmas now through Jan. 1 only at @Universal Parks & Resorts #UniversalHolidays #grinchtiktok #grinch psst… more #grinchtoks ♬ original sound - NBCLA

At the Wizarding World, take in unbelievable sights as the Hogwarts castle lights up at night as you walk down the festively decorated streets of Hogsmeade™.

Listen to the Frog Choir as you sip hot (or frosty) Butterbeer -- and you can even purchase a novelty stein. Yum.

Scroll through images of the holiday menu below.

Grinchmas Will Grow Your Tummy Three Sizes With These Who-bilicious Treats

Universal Studios is owned by NBCUniversal, the same parent company as NBC4.

