Hallmark Channel’s ‘Winterfest’ Movies Begins Saturday Night

A week after the conclusion of its "Countdown to Christmas" movies that helped make it among the three most-watched cable networks in prime time for five consecutive weeks, Hallmark Channel begins its "Winterfest" programming at 9 p.m. Saturday night with "Winter in Vail."

"Winter in Vail" stars Lacey Chabert in her 22nd Hallmark Channel movie, portraying Los Angeles-based event planner Chelsea Whitmore who quits her job after inheriting a chalet in Vail, Colorado and moves there to pause while figuring out her next professional move.

The cast also includes Tyler Hynes as a handsome local resident with whom Whitmore finds an unlikely romance.

"Winter in Vail" is the first of five ``Winterfest'' movies premiering on Hallmark Channel in January filmed in scenic locations, including "Love on Iceland," airing Jan. 18, filmed in the Nordic island nation.

"Love on Iceland'' stars Kaitlin Doubleday as a woman in search of a fresh podcast idea for work who decides to get her college "legend-chasing" travel group back together for a spontaneous trip to Iceland.

Hallmark Channel also airs seasonal programming celebrating

Valentine's Day, spring, summer, June weddings, summer and fall.