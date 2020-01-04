hallmark

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Winterfest’ Movies Begins Saturday Night

By City News Service

159078767
Getty Images/Flickr RF

Male hand using Tv remote control

" data-ellipsis="false">

A week after the conclusion of its "Countdown to Christmas" movies that helped make it among the three most-watched cable networks in prime time for five consecutive weeks, Hallmark Channel begins its "Winterfest" programming at 9 p.m. Saturday night with "Winter in Vail."

"Winter in Vail" stars Lacey Chabert in her 22nd Hallmark Channel movie, portraying Los Angeles-based event planner Chelsea Whitmore who quits her job after inheriting a chalet in Vail, Colorado and moves there to pause while figuring out her next professional move.

The cast also includes Tyler Hynes as a handsome local resident with whom Whitmore finds an unlikely romance.

News

Top news of the day

Santa Clarita 1 hour ago

Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

Santa Ana 24 mins ago

Santa Ana Off-Duty Officer Involved in Anaheim Traffic Crash

"Winter in Vail" is the first of five ``Winterfest'' movies premiering on Hallmark Channel in January filmed in scenic locations, including "Love on Iceland," airing Jan. 18, filmed in the Nordic island nation.

"Love on Iceland'' stars Kaitlin Doubleday as a woman in search of a fresh podcast idea for work who decides to get her college "legend-chasing" travel group back together for a spontaneous trip to Iceland.

Hallmark Channel also airs seasonal programming celebrating
Valentine's Day, spring, summer, June weddings, summer and fall.

This article tagged under:

hallmark
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us