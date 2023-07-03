‘Double blessed': Twin baby boom in LA hospital leaves parents and nurses surprised

Parents and nurses are seeing doubles at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Hospital after what they’re calling a “twin baby boom.”

Ten sets of twins were born in the LA hospital and are being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the same time. Most of the sets were double boys, ranging in weight from just under 2 pounds to 6 pounds, according to Cedars-Sinai.

“We’re used to twins, we’re used to multiples, but having that many at one time is quite an accomplishment,” said Ashley Richardson, the NICU assistant nurse manager. “I don’t know what the record is, but 10 is pretty close to it.”

For first-time parents Diana and Jordan Edelstein, finding out they were carrying twins came as a welcome surprise to them.

“I had always envisioned having boy and girl twins, and somehow, by the grace of God, we were able to have that vision come true,” Diana Edelstein said.

Although the twins were born early, the new parents say the pair is growing and they expect to bring them home soon.

Malka Naomi Feldman, who delivered two twin daughters, says she is “double blessed.” As a twin herself, Feldman wasn’t surprised when she learned she was carrying twins, but was shocked when a pregnancy checkup showed one twin in distress, leading to doctors having to deliver the babies at only 34 weeks.

Feldman said she is counting down the days until she and her husband can introduce their new daughters to their 2-year-old brother at home.

Jordan Edelstein was surprised to see 10 sets of twins in the NICU with them, but finds comfort in connecting with the other parents.

“It’s comforting to see so many other families experiencing the same thing,” he said.

“Seeing all these twins brings back happy memories for me,” said Bevin Merideth, the NICU assistant director, who remembered back to when her then-newborn twin sisters were in the NICU— one of the reasons she became a nurse.

“We look forward to hearing from these parents and seeing photos as the twins progress at home. Perhaps next year at this time we’ll have a reunion with 20 1-year-olds.”