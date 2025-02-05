Children's Hospital LA pauses enrollment of hormonal therapy for minors

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced Tuesday it would pause the enrollment of hormonal therapies for gender affirming care patients under the age of 19.

The hospital, a major care provider for transgender youth, will also continue its pause on gender-affirming surgeries on minors as a result of executive actions taken by President Trump.

"At this time, CHLA is pausing the initiation of hormonal therapies for all gender affirming care patients under the age of 19 and maintaining the existing pause on gender-affirming surgeries on minors," the hospital said in a statement. "We continue to carefully evaluate the Executive Order to fully understand its implications. The physical and mental health, safety, and well-being of all of our patients remains our highest priority.

"CHLA will continue to support our patients and their families with access to robust mental health and social support services, ensuring our patients continue to have access to high-quality care and the best possible health outcomes."

President Trump’s executive order targets the practice of using surgery and hormone treatment on children diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Signed Jan. 28, it is intended to prohibit the treatment for Americans under 19 by cutting

The order said the U.S. will not fund or support "the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another." Trump has referred to such medical care as "chemical and surgical mutilation."federal support.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” it says.

The rollback is just one of many the Trump administration has enacted to undo the policies of former President Biden.