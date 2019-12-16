Covered California Extends Deadline for Jan. 1 Coverage Through Friday

Covered California has extended its deadline to Dec. 20 for health coverage to go into effect on New Year's Day. People who enroll after Dec. 20 will have their coverage start Feb. 1.

The extension for the state's health insurance marketplace comes amid a surge in enrollment last week.

"Covered California is still open for business and making sure consumers can have a health plan in place on Jan. 1," said Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee. "Covered California is putting consumers first, making sure they have time to find the plan that best fits their needs."

Lee added that California will become the first state in the nation to make coverage more affordable for middle-income people like small-businesses owners and entrepreneurs.

"If you have checked Covered California out before, check again, because you could be eligible for new financial help that will lower the cost of your coverage by hundreds of dollars a month," he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted about it this weekend.

.@GavinNewsom’s to-do list:

✔️Finish state budget

✔️Buy Dutch a scooter

✔️Tell Californians about the health coverage deadline@CoveredCA extended the open enrollment deadline! Finish your application by 12/20 for coverage that starts 1/1.



Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/snHQO7VBnZ pic.twitter.com/Iblks0nUc6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 16, 2019

Consumers can find out if they are eligible for financial help and see which plans are available in their area by entering their ZIP code, household income and the ages of those who need coverage into Covered California's Shop and Compare Tool. You can also call (800) 300-1506.