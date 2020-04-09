List: Kaiser Permanente Temporarily Closes Some of Its Medical Offices

Kaiser Permanente announced Thursday that it will temporarily close some medical offices in Southern California and limiting services at others due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for a full list of locations.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Kaiser Permanente said the changes are part of an effort to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

“The health and safety of our members is always our top priority,” the statement said. “In an effort to limit additional exposure to COVID-19 throughout the community, we have decided to temporarily close or limit services. By doing this, we are able to coordinate care and combine much-needed medical equipment and staff while still providing high-quality care to our members.”

Prescriptions call be filled at any Kaiser Permanente pharmacy.