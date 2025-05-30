Find mental health resources and support in Southern California

Scroll for mental health resources in Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.

By Staff Reports

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

If you're struggling, there are ways to take care of yourself and your mental state. And remember -- mental health is important regardless of what month it is.

Below, you'll find a list of mental health resources from various Southern California and federal agencies to help and provide support.

Mental Health Glossary

Mental Health America has a list of helpful mental health terms to know, if you're just starting to learn how to address it yourself. Here are some of those terms. The complete list can be found here.

  • Coping skill: a strategy to help you deal with difficult situations and lessen unpleasant emotions, thoughts, or behaviors.
  • Lived experience: first-hand, personal experience dealing with a mental health or substance use challenge.
  • Mental health concern: anything that causes a person to believe their mental health may be suffering; could be a symptom, a group of symptoms, or a diagnosable mental health condition.
  • Mental health condition: a set of related symptoms that have been recognized by the mental health community; includes conditions defined in the DSM-V, ICD-11, and by people with lived experience.
  • Mental health professional: a licensed or certified mental health treatment provider.
  • Mental health screen: an evaluation of your mental health and well-being through scientifically validated assessment tools.
  • Risk factor: something that increases the chances of developing a condition.
  • Stigma: negative, judgmental, and/or discriminatory attitudes toward mental health challenges and those who live with them. Self-stigma comes from internalizing public stigma.
  • Stress: a feeling of emotional or physical tension in response to being overwhelmed or unable to cope with mental/emotional pressure.
  • Symptom: a physical or mental feature that indicates the potential existence of a concern, condition, or diagnosis.
  • Therapist: a mental health professional trained to help individuals understand and cope with their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors; may assess and/or diagnose mental health conditions.
  • Trauma: an emotional response to a disturbing, scary, or shocking experience that overwhelms an individual’s ability to cope.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips:

County Mental Health Resources

National Institute of Mental Health Resources

LAUSD Mental Health Resources

  • Click the link here to access non-emergency tele-health information. You can also call 213-241-3840.
  • Wellness Center and referral forms can be found here.
  • Crisis counseling and intervention services can be found here.
  • School mental health clinic emails can be found here.
  • Wellness Center locations and information can be found here.

