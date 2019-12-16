measles

Los Angeles County Health Officials Confirm Possible Measles Exposures at LAX

By City News Serivce

1140192014
George Frey/Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials said Monday they have confirmed three cases of measles in non-residents who passed through Los Angeles International Airport, possibly exposing other people.

According to the Department of Public Health, the patients were in Terminals 4 and 5 of the airport last Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the potential exposure times from 6:50 a.m. to noon.

Health officials stressed there is no longer any lingering risk of measles exposure relating to those three patients at the airport terminals. But they noted anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as long as 21 days following exposure.

Health & Wellness

Health and wellness news

China 2 hours ago

China Convicts 3 Researchers Involved in Gene-Edited Babies

pet health Dec 29

Vets Alarmed by Cases of Dog Heart Problems Linked to Grain-Free Food

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed was urged to check their immunization and medical records. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a health care professional.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of measles this year among residents in the area covered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

This article tagged under:

measles
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us