These Southern California Communities Won Top Prizes for Best-Tasting Tap Water

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana took second at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting.

A Southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana took second. Those competitors finished first in the category in 2008 and 2018, respectively.

Third place went to the Southwest Water Authority of Dickinson, North Dakota.

The top bottled water award was given to Ulunom in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Eldorado Natural Spring Water of Eldorado Springs, Colorado, finished second and Jasa Spring Water of Gorham, Ontario, Canada, was third.

Rankings were based on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 19 states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries.

Rossarden, a town in Australia’s Tasmania state, was selected as the best municipal water in the world.

