Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits LA. What to Know About the Stop in SoCal

The vice president will tour Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides baby supplies to low-income mothers.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

US Vice President Kamala Harris listens as she takes part in a tour of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.
Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Los Angeles Friday to talk about White House efforts to improve maternal health.

Harris will visit the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides baby supplies to low-income mothers. The organization also offers information on government support resources.

NBA May 15

Kamala Harris Wears Lakers Jersey After Losing Warriors Bet to Husband

Kamala Harris Apr 21

Government Should Not Tell a Woman ‘What to Do With Her Body,' Harris Says

Harris was scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport around 1:15 p.m. ahead of the Friday afternoon Baby2Baby tour.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Harris is expected to meet with a group of mothers during the visit. They'll discuss an administration partnership with the nonprofit to provide newborn supply kits to needy families in selected states and details on programs supporting maternal and infant health.

It was unclear how long Harris will remain in Southern California. She has a home in Brentwood.

Harris spent five days in Los Angeles in mid-April. She toured the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and discussed efforts to build a "clean energy economy." She also spoke outside Los Angeles City Hall following a march for reproductive rights.

She had been scheduled to make an appearance at Cal State Dominguez Hills on Thursday for a town hall meeting marking Mental Health Action Day. Harris pulled out of the event in a show of solidarity with striking Writers Guild of America members.

This article tagged under:

Kamala Harris
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us