The most challenging cities to live with spring allergies are mostly located in the northwest and southwest of the country, NBC News reported. The finding comes from a recently-released study by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, which also says climate change is to blame for this year’s more intense pollen counts.

Among the study's rankings of the 18 most challenging cities to live with spring allergies are Louisville, Kentucky, Providence, Rhode Island, Springfield, Massachusetts and Richmond, Virginia. McAllen, Texas is ranked as the most challenging city, while Youngstown, Ohio is the least challenging.

According to researchers, this year’s intensified allergy season may be the result of warmer, wetter winters. Rising temperatures, changes in worldwide weather patterns and increasing airborne pollen can affect anyone, and those with a family history of allergies could experience a more intense allergic reaction, the study says.

"Some research has suggested that the warming trend that we have in our environment is causing the pollen seasons to start a little bit earlier, and extend a little bit longer," said Dr. Stanley Fineman, former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. "Consequently, patients are suffering because they're exposed to pollen, for longer periods of time."

