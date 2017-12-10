Generation at Risk: Depression, Anxiety Crisis Deepening in America - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA

Generation at Risk: Depression, Anxiety Crisis Deepening in America

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Generation at Risk: Depression, Anxiety Crisis Deepening in America
    ullstein bild via Getty Images
    File photo of a boy with football sitting on the stairs.

    Alex Crotty was just 11 when things started feeling wrong.

    “I didn't feel unloved. I just felt numb to the world. Like, I was surrounded by great things, but just I couldn't be happy. And I didn't know why that was,” Alex, told NBC News.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports one in five American children, ages 3 through 17 — some 15 million — have a diagnosable mental, emotional or behavioral disorder in a given year.

    Recent research indicates serious depression is worsening in teens, especially girls and the suicide rate among girls reached a 40-year high in 2015, according to a CDC report released in August.

    Teens are known for their moodiness, and adolescence — a particularly turbulent time of life — is actually one of the most vulnerable periods to develop anxiety and depression. Some 50 percent of cases of mental illness begin by age 14, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 21 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices