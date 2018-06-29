US Charges Hundreds in Major Health Care Fraud, Opioid Crackdown - NBC Southern California
US Charges Hundreds in Major Health Care Fraud, Opioid Crackdown

The DOJ says the health care fraud take down is the largest in U.S. history

Published 27 minutes ago

    John Moore/Getty Images, FIle
    This March 23, 2016, file photo, shows oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain on display in Norwich, Connecticut.

    The United States Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against 601 people, including doctors, for taking part in health care frauds resulting in over $2 billion in losses and, in some cases, contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic, NBC News reported

    The department said the arrests are part of the the largest health care fraud take down in U.S. history. It includes 162 doctors and other suspects charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing addictive opioid painkillers. 

    "Some of our most trusted medical professionals look at their patients — vulnerable people suffering from addiction — and they see dollar signs," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

