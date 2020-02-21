Couple Arrested in Las Vegas After 3 Women Slain in Hemet

Police have identified a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend who are suspected of killing three of her roommates, who were found dead inside a Southern California home.

Hemet's Interim Police Chief Eddie Pust said Friday that the 20-year-old woman, Jordan Guzman, lived at the home and had a “dispute over a rental agreement” prior to the slayings.

Guzman and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, were arrested Thursday in Las Vegas after they allegedly stole one of the victim's cars to flee. They are being held on $2 million bail each in Nevada awaiting extradition on three counts of murder.

A 19-year-old West Valley High School graduate was one of three women killed at a Hemet home. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

The women — Trinity Clyde, 18; Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46 and her daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21 — were discovered dead Wednesday in the Hemet home about 76 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Wendy Lopez-Araiza's husband came home from work Wednesday to find one of the victims covered in blood and called 911, Pust said at a news conference.

The chief said there was evidence of blunt force trauma and strangulation. There was no indication of a firearm being used in the deaths.

I just bought her paint yesterday. That was my baby. That was my kid. Trinity Clyde's father

Pust said he did not know how long Guzman had lived at the home or how the killings unfolded.

It was not immediately clear if Guzman and McCloud had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Hemet police on Thursday said two people had been arrested but would not name them.

Rodney Clyde told NBCLA that his daughter, Trinity, had planned to rent a room at the home on Rabbit Peak Way. The suspects allegedly stole Clyde's vehicle to drive to Las Vegas.

"I just bought her paint yesterday," he said. “That was my baby. That was my kid.”

Tim Mead, Wendy's brother, said he and other family members went to the home Thursday to collect belongings.

"It was likely walking through a horror film," he said.

Mead also said that at the time of the slayings, Wendy's son was home. He was in another room, with his headphones on, and unaware of what was happening to the three women.

Hemet is a city of about 85,000 residents in the San Jacinto Valley area of Riverside County.