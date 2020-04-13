Here’s What You Need to Know About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Many Americans woke up Monday to some welcome news: stimulus checks had been deposited in their accounts.

Most of the first wave of economic impact payments -- $1,200 adults, and $500 for children under 17 -- were sent out over the weekend.

The IRS said by Tuesday most of those folks should have their checks through direct deposit, but others will have to wait a bit longer.

Get essentials like eggs and toilet paper with some help from your credit card company. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Stimulus checks is a trending topic on Twitter -- some of it is joking and disparaging of the process while others are pleasantly surprised to see the first deposit in their accounts.

The first checks issued over the weekend went to taxpayers who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and have direct deposit on file with the IRS.

So when can you expect to see your check, if you don’t have direct deposit?

Taxpayers earning less than $10,000

Taxpayers earning less than $10,000 can expect their paper stimulus checks April 24, 2020, the IRS said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Monday that payments for the coronavirus stimulus package should be delivered to 80 million Americans by Wednesday.

Taxpayers earning $10,000-$20,000

Taxpayers earning $10,000-$20,000 can expect paper checks May 1, 2020.

Taxpayers earning $20,000-$30,000

Taxpayers earning $20,000-$30,000 will have their checks mailed to them May 8, 2020.

Between May and September this year paper checks will continue to be issued from lowest to highest income based on 2018-2019 tax filings.

Married couples earning $198,000

The IRS will mail any remaining checks to married couples earning the joint maximum amount of income eligible to receive the benefit which is $198,000 on September 4, 2020.

Taxpayers who did not provide irs with contact information

On September 11, 2020, the IRS will start sending checks to people who are eligible but did not provide contact information to the agency provided the IRS can locate them.

If you haven’t filed taxes for 2018 or 2019, consider doing it now. You still have time and if you include your direct deposit information, that will get you your money faster.

If you receive social security and don’t file taxes, you don’t have to do anything -- the government has your information.

The IRS is working to open a web-app tool this week called “get my payment” so you can track when your stimulus checks will arrive.

Friday is the target date to launch that app.

