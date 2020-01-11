High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Alleged Lewd Acts With Minor

A boys' junior varsity basketball coach at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton was arrested Friday for allegedly committing lewd acts on a 14-year-old girl.

The mother of a student called the school about 11 a.m. Friday to report that her 14-year-old daughter may have had "unwanted inappropriate contact" with Elijah Kim, said Lt. Jon Radus of the Fullerton Police Department.

The school contacted the Fullerton Police Department, which began an investigation into the allegations, Radus said.

Detectives arrested Kim, 30, of Fullerton, about 3:45 p.m. on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 15, according to Radus.

Kim, who also worked as a substitute teacher for the Fullerton Joint Union High School District, was booked at the Fullerton City Jail and is being held on $20,000 bail, Radus said.

Detectives said they believe there may be other victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information should contact Fullerton Police Department Detective Joseph Zuniga at 714-738-5361, or to report anonymously, call 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

It is unknown if Kim remains employed at Sunny Hills High School or by

the Fullerton Joint Union High School District.