Homeless Veterans Shelter to Open in Brentwood

A Bridge Home shelter will open on Saturday at the Veterans Administration campus in Brentwood in an effort to protect homeless veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a small payment on the debt we owe our veterans, and I am grateful this facility is finally opening its doors and letting unhoused veterans in," Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said. "We can't rest until every veteran has a place to call home and until every unsheltered person in Los Angeles is allowed to come indoors."

The facility is a joint partnership with the city and county of Los Angeles and will offer 50 beds for homeless veterans who are not showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The shelter was originally designed as a 100-bed transitional shelter, but it was scaled down to help the veterans comply with social distancing guidelines, according to Bonin's office.

The Veterans Administration's Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System also announced 138 beds on the campus in "building 214" are being prepared for veterans who need to isolate or quarantine, and the administration will allow "safe camping" on the campus for 25 unsheltered veterans in tents.

The camping program will provide showers, restrooms and hot meals, and it may expand to accommodate a larger number of veterans, according to Bonin's office.

Bonin said the VA already allows for safe parking on campus for homeless veterans who live in their cars.

